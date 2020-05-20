WEATHER WARNINGS: Met Eireann issues weather warnings for parts of Ireland

Met Eireann has issued weather warnings for parts of Ireland for Thursday and Friday

A Status Yellow Wind Warning has bee issued for Galway and Mayo.

Through Thursday night and Friday, south to southeast winds, veering southwesterly will reach mean speeds of 45 to 65 km/hr with gusts of 85 to 110 Km/hr, mainly in coastal areas and on exposed hills and mountains. That warning is in place from 9pm on Thursday until 6pm on Friday.

A Status Yellow Wind Warning has also been issued for Donegal. Through Friday, southerly winds veering southwesterly will reach mean speeds of 45 to 65 km/hr with gusts of 85 to 110 km/hr, especially in coastal areas and on exposed hills and mountains. That warning is valid from 6am on Friday until 9pm on Friday.

All current warnings here : https://t.co/ozrQHtoOkt

In its latest forecast, Met Eireann states most places will be dry with good sunshine on Thursday morning however, heavy or thundery rain will arrive in the southwest in the evening and extend northeastwards. Highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees and a degree or two cooler in southern coastal areas with strengthening southeast winds.

Wet and windy with outbreaks of rain spreading northeastwards across the country on Thursday night, turning heavy at times and followed later by showers. It will be a windy night with southwesterly gales on Atlantic coasts. Temperatures no lower than 10 or 11 degrees.

Friday will be windy with sunshine and showers and the risk of very strong winds near the west and north coast. Showers will be most frequent over the western half of the country with the southeast becoming largely dry. Temperatures on Friday will be a few degrees cooler than of late with highs 12 to 16 degrees west to east. Gusty southwesterly winds remaining fresh to strong throughout the day with gales continuing on Atlantic coasts. The showers will become confined to western coasts on Friday night with lows of 7 to 9 degrees and remaining windy.