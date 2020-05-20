Sub Aqua Club in Offaly pay tribute after death of founding member

The Shannonside Sub Aqua Club in Banagher has paid a heartfelt tribute after the death of one of its founding members.

In a short statement, the club said: "It is with a heavy heart that the club must share the sad news of the passing of Mr Noel O’Meara from Cuba Avenue, Banagher, Co Offaly.

"Noel was one of the founding members and trustee of Shannonside Sub Aqua club. Noel was a very active member of the club since it was established in 1976.

"We offer our deepest sympathies to his family at this difficult time. Ar dheis dé go raibh a anam."

Noel O’Meara died peacefully on May 17 at the Regional Hospital Tullamore. He is predeceased by his father Paddy, mother Kathleen, sister Francis, brothers Cyril and Michael and brother-in-law Kieran.

He will be greatly missed by his loving wife Brendina, his son Warren and his daughters Catriona and Anderina, his loving granddaughter Aimee, his brothers Jerry and Padraig, sisters-in-law Christine, Dinie and Ann, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

A private funeral mass for will be held in St Rynagh’s Church, Banagher on Thursday morning at 11am followed by burial in St. Rynagh’s Cemetery.

Due to strict Covid-19 protocols, churches are limited to ten persons in attendance at funerals, with no shaking hands or contact of any kind.

St. Rynagh's parish church broadcast all funerals live on www.cloghanbanagherparish.ie and on Church Radio 106.6 FM. The family will arrange a memorial mass for Noel in the future for all your intentions.