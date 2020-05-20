Talks underway for development of green energy hub in Offaly

Talks are ongoing with key stakeholders in the Midlands in a bid to kick-start his proposal for an Edenderry Green Energy Hub.

Cllr Noel Cribbin is proposing the rezoning of land in North Offaly as a designated area for the creation of what would be Ireland’s first 100% Green Energy Hub.

According to Cllr. Cribbin the opportunity presented by investment in such a hub has the potential to provide a massive jobs boost to Edenderry and the surrounding areas. He has already engaged in talks with key personnel in Bord na Mona, along with Green Senator Pippa Hackett and his colleagues on the Midlands Transition Team. Further talks are scheduled to take place with Bord na Mona in the coming weeks. Cllr Cribbin says the response to date has been extremely positive.

He said: "Although this is early days, a real opportunity exists now for decision-makers at a local and national level, to put their heads together and begin to plot the roadmap for the peatlands in our area. The power currently generated at Edenderry Power Plant is already 30% green and fuelled by biomass.

"As peat production continues to wind down, there’s the potential for the plant to become 100% Green. When this is combined with the one wind farm already operational in the area, and three more having been granted planning permission, it becomes clear that Edenderry has the potential to become the home of Ireland’s first Green Energy Hub.

"With more and more pressure on industry and multinational companies to meet carbon compliance targets, the need for green energy is only going to increase in the coming years. Now is the time to position Edenderry as core to the supply of that energy. It would make the area massively appealing for multinationals in a range of sectors including data centres that have high energy usage."

Cllr Cribbin went on to say: "There are a number of factors at play here. Also, in the mix is the opportunity that will be created by the construction of the Shannon to Dublin water pipeline which is proposed to run the length of North Offaly. I have already met with Ervia, the Government semi-state planning this project to discuss the opportunities this may bring for the area.

"These include the construction of gas and fibre optic infrastructure when the water pipeline is being constructed. This would further add to the appeal of the area as a location for business investment which in turn would boost jobs in the area.

"I am calling on all local elected representatives in the Midlands to work with me and get behind the progression of this proposal. It has the potential to provide a long-term, sustainable employment boost to Edenderry and surrounding areas and now is the time to act on it," Cllr Cribbin concluded.