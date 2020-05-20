Offaly festival getting creative to make event a 'physical experience'

The OFFline Film Festival are not giving up on the hope of running some form of physical event in 2020.

In a statement, organisers said: "We hope to bring you exciting news soon about this year's festival.

"As the Covid-19 restrictions are gradually lifted, we know that a Film Festival must be more than watching streamed content remotely as we currently are during quarantine.

"We are exploring creative ways to realize our festival as a physical experience. With this in mind we are planning ahead for the 11th OFFline Film Festival this October."

Stay tuned to social media for further news.