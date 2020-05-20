Offaly festival getting creative to make event a 'physical experience'
The OFFline Film Festival are not giving up on the hope of running some form of physical event in 2020.
In a statement, organisers said: "We hope to bring you exciting news soon about this year's festival.
"As the Covid-19 restrictions are gradually lifted, we know that a Film Festival must be more than watching streamed content remotely as we currently are during quarantine.
"We are exploring creative ways to realize our festival as a physical experience. With this in mind we are planning ahead for the 11th OFFline Film Festival this October."
