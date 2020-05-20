Offaly TD criticises latest legal threat to peat harvesting

Independent TD for Laois Offaly has said there is significant anger among workers and peat harvesters following legal correspondence issued by Friends of the Irish Environment (FOIE) to Bord na Mona Chief Executive Tom Donnellan.

Deputy Nolan was speaking after FOIE informed Mr Donnellan that it was putting him “on notice” with respect to any peat harvesting works or development that may be carried out, without “development consent.”

The legal instruction followed on from the recent decision by An Bord Pleanála to allow Bord Na Mona apply for substitute consent; a move that brought the company one step closer to full-scale peat harvesting in excess of 30 hectares.

“This is a hugely frustrating development and one that will cause real anger among workers and industries who were banking on the renewal of peat harvesting this year.

"As things stand now, Bord na Mona and its workers are once again operating under the shadow of legal threats and a so-called ‘green’ policy agenda that seems to prize its own ideological view on biodiversity above all other considerations.

"This is totally unacceptable.

"Friends of the Irish Environment, when they took the original High Court Challenge in 2019, clearly stated that 'stopping all peat extraction is a no-brainer.'”

"I have previously insisted that this is a very clear window into the kind of mindset that is at play here.

"There appears to be only one goal here for Friends of the Irish Environment, and that is the effective obliteration of peat harvesting and traditional peat extraction.

"We must prioritise the introduction of legal protections that will enable Bord na Mona and all those who rely on peat harvesting to enjoy a measure of continuity.

"For now, however, FOIE seem intent on engaging in a heavy-handed and divisive manner.

"This is a matter of genuine regret for all those workers who live in the real world and not in some green fantasy where jobs can be threatened with no apparent consideration for the consequences that this will bring,” concluded Deputy Nolan.