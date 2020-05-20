JOBS ALERT: Five jobs available in Offaly today

Looking for a new job or a change of job? Here are five jobs available in Offaly today. Click on the arrow at the bottom to go to the next job.

Caretaker/Gardener

St Brendan's Community require a caretaker/gardener for a full-time position. Apply to The Chairman, Board of Management, St Brendan's Community School, Birr, Co Offaly with CV, current Garda Vetting and two letters of reference.

To advertise your job here call 057 91 20003 or 057 93 21152