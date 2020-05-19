National Pilgrimage to Croagh Patrick cancelled due to coronavirus

The National Pilgrimage to Croagh Patrick due to take place on July 26 has been cancelled due to coronavirus.

In a statement on the cancellation of the Reek Sunday pilgrimage 2020, Archbishop Michael Neary said the National Pilgrimage to Croagh Patrick on Reek Sunday is an important annual occasion for many people, and it has a long and distinguished history.

He added that climbing Ireland’s Holy Mountain provides an opportunity for pilgrims to pray both in petition and in thanksgiving, to participate at Mass and to celebrate the Sacrament of Penance at the summit.

This year, however, having consulted with the various statutory and non-statutory bodies involved in the Reek pilgrimage, having in mind the Government’s “Roadmap” for emerging from the coronavirus pandemic, and accepting the clear public health advice offered, it is necessary to cancel the 2020 National Pilgrimage to Croagh Patrick on July 26.

The Archbishop states that while this decision will be widely understood, it will, of course, be disappointing for the pilgrims and for those who have already done a considerable amount of preparatory work for the pilgrimage.

However, the Archdiocese of Tuam and the Parish of Westport wish, by taking this decision now, to support the public authorities, individuals and communities in their efforts to suppress the coronavirus circulating in the community at present and look forward to being in a position to resume the annual pilgrimage on Reek Sunday in July 2021.

Archbishop Neary will celebrate the vigil Mass in Westport on Saturday, July 25 at 6:30pm which will be offered for the intentions of all who intended to make the pilgrimage. Prayer intentions can be emailed at any time to reeksunday2020@gmail.com or by post to Westport Parish, Co Mayo.

This Mass will be live-streamed on the parish Facebook page ‘St Marys Church Westport’ which can be accessed on www.westportparish.ie