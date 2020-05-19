LATEST: Small increase in number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Offaly

There has been a small day on day increase in the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Offaly.

According to the latest county by county figures from the Health Surveillance Monitoring Unit which pertain to Sunday there are now 461 confirmed cases in the county, an increase of two from the previous day.

The number of confirmed cases in Westmeath now stands at 656 while in Longford the number of cases has stayed the same at 279. Laois has the lowest number of cases in the Midlands at 254, an increase of one from the previous day.

Dublin remains the county with most confirmed cases at 11,759 with Kildare having the second highest of confirmed cases at 1,379.

Another 16 people have died from Covid-19 in Ireland, the Department of Health has announced today, Tuesday, May 19. It brings the total number of deaths in Ireland to 1,561.

There have been 51 additional confirmed cases of the virus, bringing the total to 24,251.