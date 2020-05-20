Phyllis bows out after 45 years at the helm of Tribune advertising

TRIBUTES and messages of goodwill have been extended to Phyllis Byrne, Advertising Manager of the Midland and Tullamore Tribune, who retired after a stellar career spanning over four decades on Friday last.

The Shinrone native, nee Morkan, joined the Tribune in her teenage years and rose through the ranks to become Advertising Manager of the two newspapers.

Noted for her bubbly and vivacious character, Phyllis left no stone unturned in carrying out her work and was known throughout the length and breadth of the Midlands and further afield.

She was a people person who enjoyed nothing more than engaging in banter with customers and securing the all-important adverts.

In total, Phyllis worked for the Tribune for 45 years and her departure is truly the end of an era at the publication.

Unfortunately due to the Covid-19 restrictions Phyllis' departure on Friday last could not be marked in the manner her colleagues wished.

Despite this a small number of co-workers from the advertising department and newsroom together with members of Phyllis' family paid their tribute to Phyllis at the Main St, Birr office.

A formal retirement function will take place in due course when the Covid-19 restrictions are further eased.

Every best wish is extended to Phyllis in her well earned retirement and we have no doubt she will remain busy with family and community affairs.