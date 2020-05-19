In-patient waiting lists soar at Tullamore Hospital

Fianna Fáil TD for Offaly, Barry Cowen, has said the latest in-patient waiting list figures published by the National Treatment Purchase Fund (NTPF) shows that there has been a 33.3% jump in the number of people waiting in Tullamore Hospital since the pandemic began.

In February there were 1,530 people on the in-patient and day-case waiting lists at the Midlands Regional Hospital in Tullamore. In April this number stood at 2,039 – an increase of 509 in just two months.

Deputy Cowen said, “Nationally, 20,000 more people are on in-patient lists since the pandemic began and the total number, 86,343, is the highest ever recorded.

“At the beginning of this pandemic, our hospital network was rightly prepared for a major surge in Covid-19 cases. Procedures were cancelled, diagnostics postponed, and people urged to stay away unless absolutely necessary.

“Thankfully our hospitals were not overwhelmed and now is the time to get them operational again. Everyday healthcare needs have not gone away just because there is a pandemic. We can’t allow the lists to keep rising and we need to turbocharge our response to get the lists down again,” he concluded.

The hospital has been contacted for a statement with regards to waiting lists. The lists have grown nationally at hospitals due to the suspension of most surgeries.