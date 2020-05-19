APPEAL: Family bench taken from Offaly nursing home

The staff at Ofalia House Nursing Home in Edenderry have appealed for the return of a much-loved bench taken from the facility.

The pencil was placed at the home for families coming to visit their loved ones.

"This bench has been used by numerous families over the last few weeks for window visits and we would love to have it back," the staff said in a social media appeal.

"It is a dark wood, very heavy old church bench that was kindly donated to us. We are trying our best in work every day to keep our residents safe and we're very disappointed to think some people have taken it upon themselves to take from us."

"Please share this in hope we get our bench back! Thank you."