LATEST: No new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Offaly today

After back to back days late last week that saw a starling jump total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Offaly, today has remarkably seen no new cases confirmed in the county.

According to the latest county by county figures from the Health Surveillance Monitoring Unit which pertain to Saturday there are still 459 confirmed cases in the county, no change from the previous day.

The number of confirmed cases in Westmeath now stands at 654 while in Longford the number of cases has risen to 279. Laois has the lowest number of cases in the Midlands at 253.

Dublin remains the county with most confirmed cases at 11,693 with Kildare having the second highest of confirmed cases at 1,367.

A further four more people have sadly died with Covid-19 in Ireland, the Department of Health has confirmed.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre confirmed that as of 11am on Monday, 18 May, 88 new cases of Covid-19 have been notified. There is now a total of 24,200 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

