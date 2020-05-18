First ventilated Covid-19 patient released from Tullamore hospital

The first ventilated Covid-19 patient has been discharged from Tullamore Hospital as the number of patients with the virus at the hospital continues to fall.

The latest data from the HSE showed that were 12 patients with Covid-19 in the hospital with three of those in the Critical Care unit.

Trevor O’Callaghan, CEO of Dublin Midlands Hospital Group said, “we were very pleased last week to see the discharge of the first ventilated Covid-19 patient from the Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore. On behalf of all healthcare staff we wish this patient and every patient that has spent time in our hospitals in these recent times, the very best in their continuing journey in recovery."

He said it was very encouraging to hear the positive news and it compounds within us all the reserve to keep going and again hold firm in their challenging times.

Mr O'Callaghan continued, "we also acknowledge those patients and families who have lost loved ones. Our health service is working for everyone - and our staff are taking every precaution to prevent the spread of COVID-19. So, if you’re worried about a health problem, don’t let fear of coronavirus stop you from getting help. Your GP is just a phone call away. And if you have urgent symptoms like chest pain - or signs of a stroke, like slurred speech, or weakness in your face or arms, - go to your Emergency Department, or call 999 or 112, immediately."

He also thanked all the staff for their continued commitment to delivering health services and supporting colleagues in these difficult times.

"We are still dealing with a very deadly virus. It is a very important week for the government as we approach another stage of easing the restrictions. We would ask our community to please continue to practice the essential elements of hand hygiene, respiratory etiquette and adhering to the social distancing measures. You have heard it time and time again but it is in our hands, please stay safe and hold firm," he concluded.