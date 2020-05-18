Councillor wants gardaí to deal with unofficial halting site in Edenderry

Cllr Noel Cribbin has once again raised concern over an unofficial traveller halting site in Edenderry.

"I have raised the unacceptable issue of an unofficial halting site at the Dunnes Stores road and the issues that it’s causing with neighbours, walkers, dumping, etc," he said.

"I have raised this at our monthly meetings, however, the problem has got worse with a second and now a third caravan arriving at this area," he added.

"Edenderry has no appropriate site for the travelling community and indeed have no history of such.

"I spoke to new Chief Superintendent Malarkey over this issue and I proposed at our municipal meeting that he be invited out to our next meeting to discuss this worsening situation," Cllr Cribbin concluded.