REVEALED: We have a winner of our Offaly's best chipper poll

A Tullamore chipper has won a very close battle to be crowned the best in Offaly by visitors to the Offaly Express website.

Macari's in Tullamore came out on top with 28% of the vote last week, 6% ahead of Angelo's in Banagher on 22%. Carmine's in Tullamore was third with 21%.

The Offaly Express, Tullamore Tribune and Midland Tribune are continuing to use the lockdown to remember the county's struggling businesses currently closed due to the Covid-19 restrictions.

Over the coming weeks, we will run a series of online polls to crown the best of them, keeping them in your minds for when they start to re-open.

We started with pubs last week as Giltraps in Kinnitty emerged as the winner on 26% of the votes.

Over the coming week, we will crown Offaly's best hairdresser so get on over to www.offalyexpress.ie to vote. After that, we will crown Offaly's best barber, restaurant and many more with your help. Firstly, we will ask you to nominate your favourites and then vote in our online poll.

Stay tuned to the Offaly Express Facebook page and website for more polls as well as the latest news, sport and comment from the Tullamore Tribune, Midland Tribune and Offaly Express teams.