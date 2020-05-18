Restrictions eased on partners attending delivery of babies at Midlands hospital

After a review and consideration for safety, a Midlands hospital has further eased their restrictions on partners attending the delivery of their child and visiting the post natal unit.

All birth partners can now attend the labour ward when their partner is in active labour at the Midlands Regional Hospital in Mullingar.

Birth partners of mothers who have a planned Caesarean Section can now see and hold their baby on return to the ward following their baby’s birth. However restrictions are still in place for theatre units.

At all times the hospital says its priority remains the provision of safe maternity services for all patients at Mullingar.

It states, "the ongoing nature of Covid 19 will continue to pose a particular challenge to a small unit with a relatively low staff complement. However, hospital is very pleased that, at this time, the Maternity Department can now allow partners to attend non ceasarian section births and all partners are able to experience the very important and precious time, holding their new born baby shortly after their birth."

Restrictions were introduced because of concern about potential patient infection and concern that infection of any members of the small staff at Mullingar could have an impact on the service provided to patients. However, we are thankful that to date, there continues to be a very low incidence of infection in the unit, and the Hospital therefore believes that it can further relax the restrictions.

Restrictions will continue to be reviewed on an ongoing basis throughout the Covid 19 crisis. Regional Hospital Mullingar will communicate with all patients should it be necessary for the hospital to tighten restrictions again. It remains the hospitals sincere hope that all visitor restrictions due to Covid 19 will be lifted in the near future.