Date confirmed for return of action at Kilbeggan Races

The date has been confirmed for the return of action at the Kilbeggan Races.

Following the decision to bring forward the resumption date for commencing racing behind closed doors, a new fixture list for the month of June was released.

This will include four national hunt race meetings and Kilbeggan racecourse has been chosen to stage a national hunt race meeting on Monday, June 29 behind closed doors.

Paddy Dunican, Managing Director stated, “the breeding and racing of horses generates over €1.8 billion in economic activity per annum, with the industry employing 29,000 people directly and indirectly in Ireland. We much welcome the fact that the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has confirmed that horse racing will resume behind closed doors on June 8, which is aligned with what is happening in Britain and France. This announcement is great news and we are grateful and delighted to be back racing at Kilbeggan, with our first National Hunt race meeting of the year on Monday June 29th, being held behind closed doors”.

Mr Dunican added, “that the HRI, in consultation with the IHRB, have developed strict new protocols, which will be enforced at racecourses to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and to safeguard everyone's health and wellbeing. I would like to compliment Brian Kavanagh CEO, Jason Morris Director of Racing and their team at Horse Racing Ireland, Denis Egan CEO and the Irish Horse Racing Regulatory Board team for their huge work, which has allowed a quick resumption of the racing industry”.