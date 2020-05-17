Rate of increase of Covid-19 cases drops dramatically in Offaly

After back to back days that saw the total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 jump from 362 to 455, the rate of increase has dropped dramatically in the county according to the latest data.

According to the latest county by county figures from the Health Surveillance Monitoring Unit which pertain to Friday, there are now 459 confirmed cases, an increase of just four cases in a 24 hour period.

The number of confirmed cases in Westmeath now stands at 655 while in Longford the number of cases has risen to 277. Laois has the lowest number of cases in the Midlands at 253.

Dublin remains the county with most confirmed cases at 11,666 with Kildare having the second highest of confirmed cases at 1,361.

