LATEST: Number of daily confirmed cases of Covid-19 drops to lowest level since mid March

The number of daily confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland has dropped to the lowest level since mid March according to the latest data from The Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

As of 11am Sunday 17 May, the HPSC has been notified of 64 new confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 24,112 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that a total of 10 people with Covid-19 have died. There have now been a total 1,543 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.