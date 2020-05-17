Ireland weather forecast for the coming week from Met Eireann

The weather forecast for Ireland for the coming week from Met Eireann is for the weather to be changeable for the rest of the week with a good deal of dry warm weather. However early indications are for more unsettled weather with rain chances increasing for the second half of the week.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Monday from Met Eireann is for it to be mostly cloudy, with patches of rain and drizzle merging to give longer spells of rain later in the day in the north and west. A brighter day once again in Munster and Leinster with some sunshine there. Mist and sea fog may drift inland on to southern coasts making it dull and cold at times there. Highest temperatures across the island will once again be split with values of 11 to 14 degrees in the north and west, and typically between 16 and 19 degrees elsewhere, once again, colder on coasts facing south and west in moderate to fresh southwesterly winds.

Mild with further outbreaks of rain and drizzle on Monday night, mainly in Connacht and Ulster and along the west Munster coast. Lows of 10 to 12 degrees, in light to moderate southwesterly breezes.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Tuesday from Met Eireann is for the weather to be mostly cloudy at first, with patchy rain and drizzle, mainly in the west, north and on the east coast. It will become mostly dry during the day, with bright or sunny spells developing, especially in the midlands and east. Quite warm, with maximum temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees, but cooler on southern and Atlantic coasts, in light to moderate southwesterly breezes.

Remaining dry on Tuesday night with partly cloudy skies becoming mostly clear by morning. Lows of 7 to 11 degrees in light variable, becoming southerly, breezes.

According to Met Eireann, it will start a mostly dry on Wednesday with sunny spells. Rain will develop later on west and southwest coasts. Warm in many areas, with maximum temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees, but cooler in Munster and coastal areas. Winds will be light to moderate, south to southeasterly. Rain will extend eastward across the country Wednesday night, lows of 7 to 12 degrees, coolest in the west.

Here is our Atlantic chart, shows precipitation and pressure forecast in 6 hour intervals for the next 7 days:https://t.co/9Giuj4CR5m



The national forecast and the outlook for the coming days can be found here: https://t.co/CuD6mXhbkf pic.twitter.com/YU3nJcBJ1m — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) May 17, 2020

The latest weather forecast for Ireland for Thursday is for a dry day with good sunny spells in most areas. Highs of 17 to 20 degrees in moderate to fresh south easterly winds. However, cloud will extend from the southwest through the afternoon and rain will develop during the evening in the southwest extending northeastwards across the country overnight with overnight lows of 8 to 10 degrees as winds veering westerly.

According to Met Eireann, early indications suggest that the rest of the week and next weekend will have changeable and unsettled weather with temperatures cooling off.