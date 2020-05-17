Offaly gardai stop motorbike untaxed for incredible length of time

Offaly Express Reporter

Reporter:

Offaly Express Reporter

Email:

news@offalyexpress.ie

Offaly gardai discovered a motorbike on the road in the county that has been untaxed for an incredible period of time. 

At an Offaly Roads Policing Unit checkpoint, gardai stopped a motorbike which was found to have no insurance and no road tax.

It turned out the Yamaha had not been taxed in almost six years, 2147 days in total. 