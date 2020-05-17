Gardai interrupt suspected sulky horse race plan near motorway in Midlands

A group of men are facing possible prosecution for breaching the Covid-19 lockdown after Laois Offaly Gardai interrupted what appears to be a planned sulky-style horse race.

Gardai reported that early Saturday morning, May 16, Portlaoise Gardai were on patrol when they came across vehicles parked at the Midway motorway stop on the M7.

The normally busy resting and meeting point is located just off the Abbeyleix Road on Portlaoise's outskirts near the Togher roundabout.

"Gardaí discovered that the 11 occupants in the three vehicles had travelled from all the way from Cork for an illegal road race. This was definitely not an essential journey.

"Gardaí reminded them of the current Covid-19 restrictions and were directed to return home. File to the DPP for breach of travel restrictions," said the statement.

Gardai have extra powers to police movement 5km from home during the lockdown.