No new Covid-19 cases in Tullamore Hospital but Critical Care numbers remain high

There have been no new patients admitted to the Midlands Regional Hospital in Tullamore with Covid-19 but the numbers in the Critical Care Unit at the hospital remain high.

The figures are contained in the latest COVID-19 Daily Operations Update for Acute Hospitals issued by the HSE on Friday.

As of 8pm on Friday, there were 14 confirmed cases of Covid-19 at the hospital with another six suspected cases. Of that number however, five confirmed cases were being treated in the Critical Care Unit at the hospital. Only five Dublin hospitals had more patients with Covid-19 being treated in Critical Care.

There are no empty Critical Care beds in Tullamore but there are 51 empty beds across the rest of the hospital.

