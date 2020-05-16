Revenue issues ‘scam’ text message warning to taxpayers

Revenue has reminded taxpayers that it never sends text messages (SMS) requiring the provision of personal information via links, pop-up windows, reply text or email.

Anyone who receives such a text message, purporting to be from Revenue, should delete it immediately.

This reminder comes following the circulation of a number of ‘scam’ text messages, purporting to come from Revenue, that contain a link to a fraudulent website which seeks personal information (e.g. PPSN, name, address, date of birth) from taxpayers.

Revenue would like to assure taxpayers that these text messages did not issue from Revenue. Pages on the Revenue website, www.revenue.ie, which request personal information, are encrypted and fully secure. Taxpayers can verify that the page is secure by looking for a padlock icon in their browser.

Taxpayers that have provided personal information in response to fraudulent text messages should immediately contact their bank or credit card company. For additional security, Revenue also advises that these taxpayers change their myAccount password at the earliest opportunity.

Taxpayers can securely send and receive correspondence to and from Revenue by using MyEnquiries, a secure online enquiry facility, available in ROS and myAccount.

Further advice and information can be found on Revenue’s security page here.