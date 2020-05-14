Healthcare workers urgently need a new solution for childcare

Following news today that the government have scrapped a childcare scheme to help healthcare workers, Green Party spokesperson for Children, Patrick Costello, said:

"The news that the scheme to provide temporary childcare to frontline healthcare workers in their homes has been cancelled is nothing short of a disgrace.



"The Minister has cited the availability of insurance cover as being one of the reasons for the cancellation. Why were stakeholders not engaged with in the design of the scheme? It was completely predictable and even raised in the Dáil last week that the failure to address insurance concerns would ultimately be fatal to its feasibility.



"I am shocked at the Minister’s decision to drop the scheme entirely with no workable alternative, leaving thousands of healthcare workers across the country with no solution eight weeks into a pandemic.



"It does not bode well for the sector and leaves workers under immense pressure to make their own arrangements when they are already under huge strain.



"We urgently need a new solution. Healthcare workers are putting their lives at risk on a daily basis to protect our most vulnerable, it is frankly embarrassing that the Minister would treat them like this."