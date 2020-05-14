REVEALED: The ten most popular cars currently on the road in Offaly

The most popular cars on the road in Offaly have been revealed in the Irish Bulletin of Vehicle and Driver Statistics 2019.

The statistics give a breakdown by county and make of all vehicles on the road in 2019.

It shows that the most popular make of private car on the road and registered in Offaly is Toyota ahead of Volkswagen, Ford, Nissan and Hyundai.

Out of a total of 35,102 cars on the road in Offaly at the end of 2019, 5,095 were Toyota, 4,546 were Volkswagen, 3,561 were Ford, 2,600 were Nissan and 1,940 were Hyundai.

Completing the top ten in Offaly were Audi with 1,906, Renault with 1,694, Peugeot with 1,630, Opel with 1,475 and Kia with 1,333.

The data also showed that there are three Teslas and six Porsches registered in Offaly.