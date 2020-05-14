WARNING: ESB responds to 'several safety incidents' involving electricity network

With silage cutting season underway, ESB Networks is reminding farmers and silage contractors of the serious risks associated with working near electricity wires.

At all times, keep well clear of overhead electricity lines: the minimum safe distance is three metres, horizontally and vertically. Give more space for high voltage lines.

Remember: you do not have to touch electricity wires to be in serious danger. Coming close to these live wires is just as hazardous and can be fatal.

ESB Networks have recently responded to several safety incidents involving the electricity network in recent weeks and, in the past, there have been serious electrical accidents which have taken place involving silage machinery, both in the silage field and at the silage pit.

Accidents are preventable by taking care and recognising an unsafe situation. Never take chances with electricity.

ESB Networks reminds everyone involved of these important safety messages:

Never carry out work that brings you close to electricity wires as they are always live and can jump gaps.

Watch out for overhead electricity wires when using tall machinery.

Steer clear of electricity poles and stay wires. Report anything unusual to ESB Networks.

Never touch or come close to fallen wires or handle stock where there are fallen wires nearby.

Avoid crossing beneath overhead lines and always work parallel to the line.

Poles and overhead lines must never be close to a silage pit. If they are closer than 6 metres, contact ESB Networks to relocate. Do not work until we advise it is safe to do so.

When carrying out timber or hedge clearing work, first check that there are no electrical wires nearby. If there are wires in the vicinity, do not proceed and contact ESB Networks.

A changed farm layout could mean overhead wires are a new hazard, contact us for advice.

Contact ESB Networks immediately on 1850 372 999 (24/7 service, we advise all farmers and silage contractors to store this number in their mobile phone).

If you are involved in an incident with live electricity wires, ESB Networks advises that you stay in your cab, keep everyone clear and call our emergency number immediately: 1850 372 999. If you do need to exit the cab, jump clear and take short steps until at least ten metres away. Do not return to the scene until ESB Networks confirms it is safe. Remember: There are no second chances with electricity.

If you have any other concerns about overhead wires, poles, or stays, or if you see something unusual – stay clear and immediately contact ESB Networks.



ESB Networks staff will always respond to these emergencies, but it is each person’s responsibility to recognise the potential for danger and act safely where there are risks associated with electricity.

Always stay safe and stay clear of electricity wires. Further information is available in our ‘Farm Safely With Electricity’ booklet and at www.esbnetworks.ie/stayingsafe .