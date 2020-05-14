High number of patients with Covid-19 remain in Critical Care in Tullamore

A high number of patients confirmed as having Covid-19 remain in the Critical Care Unit in Tullamore hospital.

The information is contained in the latest COVID-19 Daily Operations Update for Acute Hospitals.

There are five patients confirmed as having the virus in the Critical Care Unit in Tullamore which is the highest number in any hospital outside of Dublin.

There are ten patients in Critical Care in The Mater, eight in St James's, seven in Beaumont and Tallaght and six in St Vincent's.

There is one patient in Critical Care in Mullingar while there are none in Naas, Portlaoise or Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe.

Across the country, the number of patients confirmed as having Covid-19 in Critical Care Units across the country stands at 67 with another 20 suspected cases. Of that total of 87 patients, 51 are being treated using ventilators.