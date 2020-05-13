LATEST: Just one further confirmed Covid-19 case in Offaly today

There has been just one further confirmed case of Covid-19 in Offaly today according to the latest figures from the Health Surveillance Monitoring Unit.

The county figures, which pertain to Monday, show that there was just one further confirmed case in the Offaly bringing the total in over the course of the pandemic in the county to 360.

The number of confirmed cases in Westmeath now stands at 645 while in Longford the number of cases has risen to 270.

Laois has the lowest number of cases in the Midlands at 249.

Nationally, the largest number of cases confirmed are in Dublin (11,242), Kildare (1,344) and Cork (1,238).

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that a total of 10 people with COVID-19 have died.

There have now been a total 1,497* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 11am Wednesday 13 May the HPSC has been notified of 159 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 23,401 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Monday 11th May (23,144 cases), reveals:

· 57% are female and 43% are male

· the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

· 3,050 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

· Of those hospitalised, 389 cases have been admitted to ICU

· 6,997 cases are associated with healthcare workers

· Dublin has the highest number of cases at 11,242 (49% of all cases) followed by Kildare with 1,344 cases (6%) and then Cork with 1,238 cases (5%)

· Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 60%, close contact accounts for 37%, travel abroad accounts for 3%

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “84% of people who have been diagnosed to date with COVID-19 have recovered.

“We have been provided with additional data today regarding cases with underlying health conditions. Of 15,450 cases, where information is available, 53% had at least one underlying condition. The most common underlying conditions reported are chronic heart disease (15%), chronic respiratory disease (11%) and diabetes (6%).”

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “I would urge everyone to become familiar with the behaviours that we all need to maintain, including respiratory etiquette, physical distancing and handwashing. As we begin to think about easing restrictions these behaviours will become even more important.”