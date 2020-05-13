Offaly woman going above and beyond for community during Covid-19 crisis

We are continuing our recognition of the new community Offaly Superstars emerging during the current Covid-19 crisis.

David McEvoy has written to us to pay tribute to Ann Delahunt Smyth.

Ann is a member of the Birr Community Responder Group which was stood down in March but that didn't stop her helping those in need in her community.

"Ann started doing prescription drops, shopping for the elderly, paper runs, moving an Elderly lady from an apartment into her new home in the past week where the lady was cocooning for the last number of weeks.

She delivers hundreds of prescriptions to people around Birr and David said: "This woman deserves to be recognised in our community and town of Birr. Without fail every morning she is on the road at 8.30 and somedays might not get finished her last drop until 6pm.

"She is a hero in this pandemic, keeping vital medication to the elderly and vulnerable. She has gone above and beyond in her help in the community."



