Here's how you can volunteer to help in Offaly during the Covid-19 crisis

Offaly County Council has been taking the lead in joining together local organisations to assist citizens during Covid-19. If you want to help through this forum you can email covidsupport@offalycoco.ie.

This response line was set up to assist at-risk members of the public in accessing non-emergency and non-medical supports and advice during the current public health emergency.

Included in the COVID-19 Offaly Community Response Forum are:

- Offaly County Council

- Health Service Executive

- An Garda Síochána

- Offaly Local Development Company

- Offaly PPN

- Offaly Age Friendly Alliance

- Religious Organisations

- Civil Defense

- Kildare Volunteer Centre

- Offaly GAA

- Local Link Laois Offaly

- Tusla

- An Post

- Irish Farmers Association

- Citizens Information Service

- Other community, voluntary and sports representatives

You can also contact the above organisations above separately to offer your help.

Alternatively, there is a fantastic resource supported by the government and the National Volunteering Database. By clicking HERE, you can go to the database, enter the county you're available to, the times you have to spare and the type of help you can provide.

By ticking the criteria, you will be directed to different groups and organisations urgently seeking volunteers to help vulnerable people during the current crisis.

You can also read the Government's advice for volunteer's HERE.