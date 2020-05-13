Here's how you can get help in Offaly during the Covid-19 crisis

Offaly County Council has been taking the lead in joining together local organisations to assist citizens during Covid-19. You can find out everything you need to know if you need help during this tough time below:

The dedicated Offaly Community Support helpline number is 1800-818181

This response line was set up to assist at-risk members of the public in accessing non-emergency and non-medical supports and advice during the current public health emergency.

The confidential free phone line service is 1800-818181 and email covidsupport@offalycoco.ie. Call or email if you need help.

The helpline is focused primarily on ensuring that vulnerable members of the community or those living alone can access deliveries of groceries, medicine and fuels. The role of the Forum is to ensure that there is a co-ordinated community response and to enable all voluntary statutory agencies to collaborate in support of our communities and particularly of our most vulnerable members.

Included in the COVID-19 Offaly Community Response Forum are:

- Offaly County Council

- Health Service Executive

- An Garda Síochána

- Offaly Local Development Company

- Offaly PPN

- Offaly Age Friendly Alliance

- Religious Organisations

- Civil Defense

- Kildare Volunteer Centre

- Offaly GAA

- Local Link Laois Offaly

- Tusla

- An Post

- Irish Farmers Association

- Citizens Information Service

- Other community, voluntary and sports representatives

By calling the number, a response call assistant will link you and your needs to one of a number of these groups to get you the help you need.

Offaly County Council, through this group, will ensure that the wide variety of groups working across the county to assist those in need, will do so in an organised, collaborative and targeted way. The Council’s COVID-19 Community Response Forum is there to ensure the very best use of the many resources assisting vulnerable persons with their daily needs at this unprecedented time, whether that is collecting medication, food shopping, social support and contact.