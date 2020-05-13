WATCH: Offaly man raises mental health awareness despite cancelled event

Offaly mental health campaigner Ray Larkin refused to let the cancellation of his annual awareness walk in Rahan stop him bringing attention to the subject.

The walk was cancelled as a result of Covid-19 restriction but Ray came up with an alternative plan to ensure he brought attention to the subject in a different way.

Ray, who lives near the greenway that runs alongside the Grand Canal, decided to use this facility to do an awareness walk alone and make a short video while staying within the Covid-19 rules.

Depression and anxiety can be a very lonely experience especially in the current lockdown, so Ray’s idea is to get the message out to people who are suffering from depression that taking the first step of seeking help is the biggest one of all.

"The journey to recovery gets easier each day and with the help of the wonderful supports available the outlook can start to look brighter with each step along the way," he said.

The video has proven very popular on social media and Ray believes that sharing is the key to get it in front of the people who need it most. The idea behind the video is to let the families who have lost a loved one to suicide know that they are not forgotten, as well as to encourage those currently suffering from depression to take that all-important first step of asking for help.

Watch the video below:

Depression and Suicide Awareness Walk from JMB Videos on Vimeo.