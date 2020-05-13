Offaly couple celebrate wedding day in midst of Covid-19 lockdown

The current lockdown didn't stop an Offaly couple tying the knot recently, even though it wasn't the wedding they had initially planned.

Matthew Gorman, Derrygrogan Big, Ballycommon and Emma Kelly, The Island, Ballycumber got married on May 4 and it was a very different wedding to what they had planned.

In attendance were just immediate family and there was no reception due to the Covid-19 restrictions but the happy couple now set out on married life together and their families and friends send them all their best wishes.