Offaly family come together for socially distant Darkness into Light walk

An Offaly family came together on Saturday morning to participate in a Darkness into Light 5km walk all within the 5km distance of their homes.

Several members of the Nugent family arose early in Rath, Birr whilst also adhering to the social distance rule.

“We finished at our mum and dad's house to watch the sunrise at 5.15am. For some of us this was our seventh year to participate in Darkness into Light while for others it was a first effort but one most definitely to be repeated,” said Olive Nugent who took these photographs.

Olive's parents Tony and Carmel Nugent have been cocooning since early March.

Included in the photo are Olive Nugent, Lorraine Connolly and Lisa Barrett (Nugent sisters) and their families and also in photo is dad Tony Nugent.