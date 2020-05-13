Gardai investigating daylight burglary at shop in centre of Tullamore

Gardai are investigating a burglary at a shop in Tullamore which took place in daylight hours in the town.

The burglary occurred on Friday, May 8 between 4pm and 6pm at K Flowers, Kilbride Plaza, Tullamore.

During the course of the burglary, a bicycle similar to the one in picture below was stolen. The actual bike that was stolen is purple with silver trim. Any with information can contact gardai in Tullamore on 057 93 27052.