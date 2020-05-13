WATCH: Tullamore school posts message for children waiting to get First Holy Communion

A Tullamore school has posted a message and a video for its second class girls who were due to receive their First Holy Communion over the weekend.

Scoil Mhuire in Tullamore posted the video below on Sunday with the message, "The girls of 2nd class were due to make their First Holy Communion today. We know that the dresses may be hanging up and that the celebrations have been put on hold - but know that you will receive this sacrament as soon as the time is right and we will be there to celebrate this important milestone in your faith with you."