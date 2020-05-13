REVEALED: The ten most expensive houses sold in Offaly so far in 2020

A total of 172 houses have been sold in Offaly so far in 2020 according to data from the Residential Property Price Register.

A total of 34 were sold in January, 53 were sold in February, 52 were sold in March, 32 were sold in April while so far one sale has been recorded in May.

The majority of the houses were sold in the Tullamore area and the ten most expensive according to the Residential Property Price Register were:

1: €560,000: Morris House, Clonminch Road, Tullamore (Sold on April 24)

2: €472,500.00: Millhouse, Spollenstown, Tullamore (Sold on March 20)

3: €420,000: Fal Mor, Bracklin, Kilbeggan (Sold on March 16)

4: €395,000.00: 43 Charleville View, Tullamore, Offaly (Sold on April 24)

5: €345,000: 16 Clonminch Ave, Tullamore, Offaly (Sold on March 16)

6: €325,000: Coolagh Lane, Garrymore, Geashill (Sold on January 24)

7: €323,000: Clonmore, Ballinagar, Tullamore (Sold on March 9)

8: €298,678.41: 20 Silverbrook Crescent, Arden Road, Tullamore (Sold on February 14)

T9: €290,000: Knockowen Road, Tullamore, Co Offaly (Sold on April 3)

T9: €290,000: Frankfort, Dunkerrin, Birr (Sold on March 22)