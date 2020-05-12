Offaly company leading Manchester United's battle against Covid-19

A Tullamore-based company have signed a deal to form a huge part of Manchester United's fight for hygiene as Premier League football looks to make a return in June.

Sanitiser Direct Ltd, based in the Axis Business Park in the town, has announced that Handle Hygiene - Door Handle Sanitising System has been installed in Manchester United's Old Trafford stadium and their AON Training Complex as the club moves to fight the current Covid-19 pandemic.

Handle Hygiene is an Irish made product that is clinically proven to help prevent cross-contamination from door handles. The World Health Organisation has stated that door handles play a major part in the spread of infections, including coronavirus. A study published in the New England Journal of Medicine found that Covid-19 could survive up to three days on door handles.

Handle Hygiene is fixed above a door handle. It works by automatically spraying the door handle with a sanitiser spray that kills 99.999% of germs, including COVID-19, after each use.

PICTURED: The handle hygiene unit installed at Old Trafford

Manchester United wanted to go further to protect their fans, staff and players during this time and chose to install Handle Hygiene units in Old Trafford and the Aon Training Complex.

David Gleeson, Director of Sanitiser Direct said, "Manchester United have told us they are delighted with the Handle Hygiene Sanitiser System. We are happy to help companies, like Manchester United, to stop the spread of infection and keep their players, staff and customers safe."

Handle Hygiene's clinical trials, conducted at a major HSE hospital, showed clearly how the risks associated with contaminated door handles were reduced to a negligible level once the system was installed. During the 16-week trial, 1,100 swab samples were taken by the hospital's infection control team and sent to an internationally accredited laboratory for testing.

Other clients who have signed up to this Irish success story include Johnson & Johnson, Home Store & More, Tallaght University Hospital, Hibernia REIT and Wavin ltd.

For more information on Handle Hygiene, you can visit www.sanitiserdirect.ie.