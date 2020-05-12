Large Offaly school planning to install more prefabs on site

Offaly Express Reporter

Reporter:

Offaly Express Reporter

Email:

news@offalyexpress.ie

A large Offaly is planning to install more prefabs on site as plans for a new school building progress.

Colaiste Iosagain is seeking permission to erect two temporary accommodation prefabs at the school on the Offaly side of Portarlington. 

It is also seeking to erect a new security fence and gates to the existing front boundary of the school.