Forecaster says temperatures could hit 25 degrees next week

Offaly weather forecaster Cathal Nolan has said temperatures could hit 21 degrees by this weekend and as high as 25 by next week.

"After a bitterly cold night with temperatures down to a very unseasonal -3 degrees at the Mullingar station, temperatures will increase to the mid-teens in many places today [Tuesday], and with lighter winds, it will feel more pleasant in the strong May sunshine," the Ireland's Weather Channel forecaster said.

"Dry, bright and settled conditions are likely to last for at least the next 10-14 days according to the latest weather models this morning, with no precipitation forecast over the vast majority of the country.

"After a cool start to the period with temperatures below average those values look set to climb into the high teens or possibly 20-21 degrees Celsius by the weekend as an area of high pressure becomes centred across Ireland.

"Into next week and those temperatures look set to rise further as our winds switch to a southeasterly component. Temperatures by the middle of next week could well reach up to 23-25 degrees Celsius in some sunnier locations," he added.

"This will increase the existing drought conditions, which are expected to come into place by Friday/Saturday of this week. Soil moisture deficits will be in excess of 70 mm in many parts of the country by then, with impacts on grass and crop growth.

"The risk of wildfires also increases substantially through the forecast period as trees and plants continue to dry out and temperatures steadily increase. Please advise caution and be responsible if using any fire in a vulnerable area," he advised.