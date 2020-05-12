REVEALED: We have a winner in our Offaly's best pub poll

You have voted Giltraps in Kinnitty as Offaly's best pub after four days of voting.

You voted in your thousands but Giltraps got their campaign going late to reel in longtime leader, JJ Hough's Pub in Banagher. Giltraps received 26% of the vote with JJ Houghs finishing on 24%.

We may have to suggest a craic-off when lockdown is over!

The winning pub, Giltraps, will now receive a free online ad with the Offaly Express when they re-open while we will also produce an online feature at that time detailing the history and current offerings of the establishment.

The Offaly Express is continuing to use the lockdown to remember our county's struggling businesses currently closed due to the Covid-19 restrictions.

Over the coming weeks, we will run a series of online polls to crown the best of them and keep them in your mind for when they start to re-open.

We will crown Offaly's best chipper, hairdresser, barber, restaurant and many more with your help. Firstly, we will ask you to nominate your favourites and then vote in our online poll.

Stay tuned to the Offaly Express Facebook page and website for more polls as well as the latest news, sport and comment from around Offaly.