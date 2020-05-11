LATEST: Just one further confirmed Covid-19 case in Offaly for second consecutive day

For the second consecutive day, there has been just one further confirmed case of Covid-19 in Offaly.

The latest figures from the Health Surveillance Monitoring Unit (which pertain to Saturday) show that there was just one further confirmed case in the Offaly bringing the total in the county to 351.

The number of confirmed cases in Westmeath now stands at 643 while in Longford the number of cases has risen to 267.

Laois has the lowest number of cases in the Midlands at 248.

Nationally, the largest number of cases confirmed are in Dublin (11,175), Kildare (1,331) and Cork (1,232).

As of 11am today, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of 139 new confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 23,135 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland. 455 cases were confirmed combined on Saturday and Sunday.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The HPSC has been informed that a total of 15 people with Covid-19 have died. There have now been a total 1,467 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.