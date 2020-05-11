BREAKING NEWS: Three men arrested after major drugs seizure in Offaly

Three men have been arrested after a major drugs seizure in Offaly today.

Gardaí from the Laois/Offaly Divisional Drugs Unit and Portlaoise/Tullamore Detective Units assisted by members from Birr Garda Station today carried out a search at a house in the Birr Town area of Co. Offaly.

Over €100,000 worth of cannabis (pending analysis) was seized as part of the search.

Three males, aged in their 20s, 30s and 40s, have been arrested under Section 15 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1977/94 and are currently detained at Birr and Tullamore Garda Stations.

Investigations are continuing.