LATEST: Number of daily confirmed cases of Covid-19 drops again in Ireland

After three consecutive days that saw the number of daily Covid-19 cases confirmed in Ireland rise, the number has dropped again today.

As of 11am today, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of 139 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 23,135 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. 455 cases were confirmed combined on Saturday and Sunday.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The HPSC has been informed that a total of 15 people with COVID-19 have died. There have now been a total 1,467 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Saturday 9th May (22,894 cases), reveals:

· 57% are female and 43% are male

· the median age of confirmed cases is 49 years

· 2,998 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

· Of those hospitalised, 383 cases have been admitted to ICU

· 6,834 cases are associated with healthcare workers

· Dublin has the highest number of cases at 11,175 (49% of all cases) followed by Kildare with 1,331 cases (6%) and then Cork with 1,232 cases (5%)

· Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 61%, close contact accounts for 36%, travel abroad accounts for 3%

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “As we approach May 18th, the next date highlighted in the Government’s Roadmap, we continue to monitor key parameters associated with COVID-19. These include the number of new cases, numbers admitted to hospital and currently in ICU and the number of deaths.

“While 43% of the population believe the worst of this pandemic is behind us, the virus is still circulating, the risk is still there in our communities. The health service will continue to prepare and respond to the virus, the public are asked to stay the course and keep up the progress we have made.”