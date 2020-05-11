Offaly households will generate 4,700 tonnes of single-use plastic in 2020

Offaly households will generate a combined 4,700 tonnes of single-use plastic packaging waste in 2020.

To put this in perspective, if this 4,700 tonnes of single-use plastic packaging waste were in the form of just empty 2ltr single-use plastic drinks bottles it would be equivalent in weight to 85,000,000 (85 million) bottles.

Annually, each household in Offaly generates on average 171kgs of single-use plastic packaging waste - equivalent in weight to 3,000 empty 2ltr single-use plastic drinks bottles for example.

"The 'Single-Use Challenge' is about tackling this environmental scourge that is scarring the, rivers, canals, streets and amenity areas across County Offaly, by harnessing the power of community spirit to collectively reduce the volumes of single-use plastic waste generated across the county," according to CUSP founder Simon Ruddy.

"We have developed the free CUSP app, with all weights and conversions to kilograms pre-loaded, for 22 of the more common items of single-use plastic packaging found in Irish homes. Participants simply tap-in their current number-of-units day 1; then, after 30 days and following CUSP 'Hints & Tips for Reducing', participants tap-in their new reduced volumes to see their reductions.

"The 'Single-Use Challenge' is looking to each family in Offaly to reduce their household single-use plastic packaging waste by just 1kg monthly. 'Not a big ask when you consider the average household single-use plastic waste pile in Offaly is 171kgs annually (14kgs monthly)," Simon went on to say.

Why 1kg monthly?

Simon explained: "1kg monthly isn't just a random target. Both the EU and the UN have set as a key sustainability goal the elimination of all non-essential single-use plastic packaging by 2030, which accounts for approximately 70% of current global consumption.

"Applying this metric to Offaly, each household in the county would need to reduce from the current average of 171kgs annually, to 51kgs annually by 2030. This equates to reducing by 12kgs annually, or just 1kg monthly!

"Achieve this and Offaly, with its magnificent hiking trails and wetlands, will no longer have an issue with unsightly single-use plastic packaging waste."

The CUSP app is available to download free for both iOS and android devices - search 'CUSP: Single-Use Plastic Calc'.

The 'Single-Use Challenge' is a fun, free and purposeful activity for housebound Offaly families during these challenging times.



