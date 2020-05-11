Offaly student to speak at annual famine walk event

The ongoing restrictions caused by Covid-19 mean the organisers of the annual Famine Walk in Louisborough, Co. Mayo have been forced to postpone the iconic event.

The walk, organised by peace and justice organisation Afri, has been a popular annual event attended by 100s each year since 1988. Despite the disappointment, organisers intend marking the spirit of the event through a free ‘Virtual Famine Walk’ event featuring conversation and music that will be livestreamed online on Saturday, May 16 from 7pm to 8.30pm. One of the guest speakers is 17-year-old Offaly student Gráinne Malone who says she’s looking forward to the special gathering.

“When I was eleven years old I attended the Afri Féile Bríde event in Kildare. I felt captivated listening to people speak about their journeys. They talked about wars, hunger, pain and about how we are destroying our earth. Everything else seemed so unimportant as I thought about all of these things happening at that very second somewhere out there on the same earth I inhabit,” says Gráinne, who is a student at Banagher College.

“I began looking up to people who challenge injustice and fight for peace. For example, the courage of someone like Rosa Parks has inspired me to surround myself with people who work for change. In this, I have realised that this is the kind of person I want to be. In the past few years, I’ve started on my journey in climate justice. How long until our forests are gone, our reefs inexistent, our animals extinct? Our earth is challenged by our ignorance, our greed and apathy. Heat, cold, fires, floods, and drought - the earth are telling that what we are doing is not sustainable, that we need to change. The earth is telling us we need to listen" she adds passionately.

"We need to believe that each of us has the power to make the changes, individually and collectively for our future. Having been involved in the Paris Climate Strike and in the RTÉ Climate Action Youth Assembly, I feel empowered by the voices of my peers. I find courage, too, from people I have met on this journey, from people who surround me and from movements like Afri. Afri is so much more than just action, Afri is belief in justice, a better world.”

The Afri virtual Famine Walk event is supported by Irish Aid, Concern and Trócaire. The free online event takes place as an online livestream broadcast with guests from different locations across Ireland. It will be broadcast on the Afri – Action from Ireland Facebook page and on Afri’s YouTube channel this coming Saturday, May 16 between 7pm-8.30pm.

It will be hosted by campaigner and author of Hitching for Hope, Ruairí McKiernan and feature contributions from renowned violinist Colm Mac Con Iomaire, Emer Lynam and singer and songwriters RoJ Whelan and Paul O’Toole. There will also be guest speakers including Emeritus Professor John Maguire, author and Lecturer Dr Clare O’Grady Walshe, and MASI (Movement of Asylum Seekers) member Donnah Vuma.

The event comes at a time when Irish people are responding in huge numbers to the plight of the Choctaw people in the US who have been badly affected by Covid-19. The groundswell of fundraising and support has been inspired by the memory of the 1847 Choctaw people’s donation to Irish people during an Gorta Mór, the great hunger.

“It is links like this that Afri seeks to keep alive,” says Afri Coordinator Joe Murray.

“Our online event promises to be a lively and interactive event with great discussion and music. I think it will offer a lot of light and hope during this particularly difficult time on our planet. We’re looking forward to welcoming people who tune in from all around the world,” he added.

While the event is free to join, Afri is encouraging people to consider fundraising and supporting Afri in whatever way they can. For more information see www.afri.ie.