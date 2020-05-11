Offaly TD urges parents to chase Leaving Cert refunds

Independent TD for Laois Offaly Carol Nolan has urged all parents and guardians of Leaving Certificate students in Laois Offaly to ensure that they receive a full refund of the fees they have already paid for this year’s examinations.

Deputy Nolan was speaking after the Minister for Education and Skills Joe McHugh, confirmed that there will be no Leaving Certificate fee this year and that all exam fees which have been paid will be refunded.

“The news that parents, guardians and indeed students who have already paid their fees are entitled to a full refund may have been overshadowed by the announcement of the exam cancellation.

"That is why I am urging all those who have paid fees to be aware that they will be owed back what fees they have contributed to date.

"I have been in contact with the State Examination Commission to seek a detailed schedule of when the refunds will be given and will make that information available as soon as I have it.

"If anyone has any issues with refunds or if they do not receive the full amount that they have paid, I encourage them to contact the State Examinations Commission directly at fees@examinations.ie

"If people are experiencing difficulty accessing their broadband then they can phone the Commission on 090-644 2700,” concluded Deputy Nolan.