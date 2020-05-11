Another Offaly festival has been cancelled due to Covid-19

The Festival Edenderry committee has regretfully announced that due to the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown, Festival 2020 has been cancelled.

It had been hoped that a scaled-down event might be arranged before the schools re-opened, but even that is now looking doubtful.

"Our committee want to take this opportunity to thank all our sponsors for their generous support over the last two years. It is our earnest wish that all of them will emerge from this troubled time, bigger and stronger than ever before," a statement read.

"A huge thank you to all our local bands and performers who as always were willing and eager to play their part in our festival. They too are feeling the brunt of the lockdown. Many of them are helping to ease the loneliness of the public by performing free online shows.

"We know that their talent and indomitable spirit will see them emerge on the other side of this and get back to doing what they do best, bringing joy to all of us.

"And finally, to all of our patrons young and not so young. We hope you will stay safe and well. Look after each other and we promise to come back in 2021 with an even bigger and better festival than ever before."