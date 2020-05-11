Childline operating 24-hour active listening service for children during lockdown

ISPCC Childline is now operating a 24-hour active listening service for children.

The service is confidential, non-judgmental and free to contact from anywhere in Ireland. Children and young people up to the age of 18 can contact Childline at any time, about any issue which may be on their mind.

Childline’s online, phone and text services are all accessible to children and young people

24 hours a day, every day

Children and young people can reach Childline in the following ways:

Chat online at www.childline.ie

Call 1800 66 66 66

Text to 50101